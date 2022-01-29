Russian troops arrive in Belarus for joint drills

The drills will take place from February 10 to February 20 and aimed at "practicing coordinating allied forces," the ministry said in a statement accompanying the video.

Russia has massed tens of thousands of troops near the Ukrainian border as it presses demands for a redrawing of post-Cold War security arrangements in Europe.

The United States and its allies have warned President Vladimir Putin that Russia will face swift and tough economic sanctions if he attacks Ukraine.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the Western military alliance was watching closely as Russia moves troops and arms into Belarus for drills.