STORY: A drone struck a high-rise in Moscow on Tuesday, in what Russian officials said was a fresh Ukrainian "terrorist attack" -- after the same building was hit during another alleged drone attack on Sunday.

Video obtained by Reuters showed the impact on an area of the tower's glass facade - on the 21st floor, according to Moscow's mayor.

In a statement on the Telegram messaging app, Russia's Defence Ministry said QUOTE:

"...an attempted terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime with lethal drones... was thwarted".

It said its forces downed two drones in suburbs west of the city center.

And that the military's anti-aircraft interference caused a third drone to crash out of control into the building at the Moskva Citi business complex.

These witnesses were by the building when it was struck.

"We were going to see the tower where the explosion happened the day before yesterday, and people showed us where it happened. We were walking there and then suddenly there was this explosion, and we immediately ran. There were shards of glass, and then smoking rising. Then the security services starting running that way. The shards were really big."

Officials said no injuries were reported.

While Tass news agency said emergency services had found debris from the falling drone and would be sent for analysis.

It comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hit out at Russia on Monday night, over more deadly strikes on his country.

In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy said Russian missile strikes on his hometown in the south had killed a 10-year-old girl and her mother, among at least six people.

He said it was an act of "terrorism" and called on allies to support Ukraine with long range weapons, "for the defense of the normal life of Ukrainians, our children."