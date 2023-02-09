Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  10:58:15 2023-02-09 am EST
72.9560 RUB   +1.29%
Sanctioned oligarch accuses U.S. of stealing his assets, vows to fight in Russian court

02/09/2023 | 10:56am EST
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Konstantin Malofeyev, a Russian businessman who is under U.S. sanctions, on Thursday accused the United States of trying to steal $5.4 million of his assets, saying he would file a lawsuit in Russia, where his rights are protected.

U.S. prosecutors may confiscate $5.4 million belonging to Malofeyev, a judge in New York ruled last week, paving the way for the funds to potentially be used to help rebuild Ukraine.

The ruling marked the first forfeiture order for a Russian oligarch's assets since the Department of Justice launched a task force in March last year aimed at squeezing the finances of Russian President Vladimir Putin's allies after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine.

Malofeyev said his lawsuit in a U.S. court should be called "Malofeyev v The United States".

"But such a lawsuit is impossible there: there is no justice in the U.S.," he wrote on Telegram. "None of the robbed investors can defend their rights there."

Since Malofeyev did not contest the forfeiture request, prosecutors last week said the funds should be forfeited by default.

"I, as a citizen of Russia, a state with a thousand-year history of justice, will not file a lawsuit in an American court," Malofeyev said. "Our laws are designed to protect our rights and I will apply to the competent authorities where I live."

It was not clear whether a ruling in Malofeyev's favour in a Russian court would have any impact on the U.S. case.

U.S. authorities have accused Malofeyev, the owner of Christian Orthodox television channel Tsargrad TV, of financing separatists in Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

Malofeyev, who has denied financing separatists, was sanctioned by Washington in 2014 and charged with sanctions violations in 2022.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Frances Kerry)

By Alexander Marrow


© Reuters 2023
TrendsBullishBullishBearish