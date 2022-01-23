Sanctioning Russia now over Ukraine would undercut deterrence - U.S.'s Blinken

WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State
Antony Blinken on Sunday rebuffed the idea of imposing economic
sanctions on Russia now, saying that doing so would undercut the
West's ability to deter potential Russian aggression against
Ukraine.
Russia's massing of troops near its border with Ukraine has
sparked Western concerns that it may invade. If Russia does make
an incursion, the West has threatened sanctions with
far-reaching economic effects. Moscow has said it has no plans
to invade.
"When it comes to sanctions, the purpose of those sanctions
is to deter Russian aggression. And so if they are triggered
now, you lose the deterrent effect," Blinken told CNN's "State
of the Union" program in an interview.
Blinken said if one more Russian force entered Ukraine in an
aggressive manner, that would trigger a significant response.
Asked if U.S. hands were tied over Ukraine because of its
need for Russian support in separate talks on reining Iran's
nuclear program, Blinken, speaking to CBS's "Face the Nation"
program, replied: "Not in the least."
(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by
Scott Malone and Lisa Shumaker)