    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  04:43 2022-12-23 pm EST
68.0000 RUB   +1.49%
02:51pRemember the war weary and the poor, pope urges on Christmas Eve
RE
02:36pSanctions to help cut Belarus GDP by 4% in 2022, says PM - Interfax
RE
01:37pUkraine will create its own Christmas miracle, Zelenskiy says in defiant message
RE
Sanctions to help cut Belarus GDP by 4% in 2022, says PM - Interfax

12/24/2022 | 02:36pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin meets with Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko in Moscow

(Reuters) - The economy of Belarus is expected to shrink by 4% in 2022 after western nations imposed punitive measures, much less than some had forecast, Interfax cited Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko as saying on Saturday.

The European Union, the United States and others have imposed billions of dollars worth of sanctions on the ex-Soviet state over its support for Russia's war against Ukraine.

"You know the forecasts we were given - from a total collapse (of the economy) to a drop of 20%," Interfax quoted Golovchenko as telling national television.

"I think that those who conceived this operation relied on these calculations," he said.

Golovchenko also said the overall inflation rate in 2022 would be 12%, Interfax reported. Year-on-year inflation on Dec. 1 was 13.3%, down from 15.2% the previous month.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2022
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish