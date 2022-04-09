Saxo Bank terminates Russian, Belarussian clients following sanctions

"It is a small number of clients, and a decision made on the basis of the tougher sanctions imposed on the two countries as a result of Russia's terrible invasion of Ukraine," a spokesperson for the bank said in a statement to Reuters.

As of Friday, customers from Russia or Belarus were no longer able to open new positions or increase the size of current ones. The terminations would take full effect on June 8, the bank said.

Until then, those clients will still be able to withdraw cash and securities, but the transactions would be subject to increased scrutiny, it added.

