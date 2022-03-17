Scenes of devastation in Mariupol

"We were left with nothing. We are (now) living in basements. It's a horror," cried pensioner Nadezhda, as she surveyed the scene around her apartment block. "What for? In whose eyes are we guilty?"

The city council said hundreds of people, mostly women, children, and the elderly, had been hiding in the theatre and a nearby swimming pool building because of heavy shelling.

Many have been without heating, electricity, and running water for most of the past two weeks. At least 200,000 are in urgent need of evacuation, according to official Ukrainian estimates.

A statement from the city council said that about 30,000 residents had managed to escape so far, but more than 350,000 remained stuck there.