US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Scenes of devastation in Mariupol

03/17/2022 | 06:29pm EDT
STORY: The port city has been encircled by Russian forces and has been the scene of some of the fiercest bombardment of the conflict after Russia sent thousands of troops into Ukraine.

"We were left with nothing. We are (now) living in basements. It's a horror," cried pensioner Nadezhda, as she surveyed the scene around her apartment block. "What for? In whose eyes are we guilty?"

The city council said hundreds of people, mostly women, children, and the elderly, had been hiding in the theatre and a nearby swimming pool building because of heavy shelling.

Many have been without heating, electricity, and running water for most of the past two weeks. At least 200,000 are in urgent need of evacuation, according to official Ukrainian estimates.

A statement from the city council said that about 30,000 residents had managed to escape so far, but more than 350,000 remained stuck there.


All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
06:45pS&P cuts Russia's ratings to 'CC' on debt default risk
06:39pTOP WRAP 13-Russia's advance in Ukraine stalls; U.S. warns China on aiding Moscow
06:28pWheat recoups from early weakness, corn gains on export demand
05:38pFinancials Up as Treasury Yields Linger Near Highs -- Financials Roundup
05:36pS&P cuts Russia's ratings to 'CC' on debt default risk
05:34pS&P Cuts Russia Foreign, Local Currency Ratings To 'CC' From 'CCC-' On High Vulnerabili..
05:28pBNY Mellon Ceases New Banking Business in Russia
05:16pBlinken says war crimes committed in Ukraine, U.S. experts working to document attacks
05:16pPutin's warning to 'traitors' sends chilling message
05:11pSome staff at Russian oil giant resist pressure to attend Crimea show
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish