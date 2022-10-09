Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  05:50 2022-10-09 am EDT
62.1500 RUB    0.00%
02:08pScholz, Biden agree Kremlin's nuclear threats 'irresponsible' in phonecall
RE
12:13pChinese ambassador thanks Musk for proposal on Taiwan
RE
10:52aUkraine says it recaptured 1,200 sq km of Kherson region in ongoing counteroffensive
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Scholz, Biden agree Kremlin's nuclear threats 'irresponsible' in phonecall

10/09/2022 | 02:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
German Chancellor Scholz campaigns in German regional elections

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and U.S. President Joe Biden spoke by phone on Sunday and agreed the Kremlin's latest nuclear threats were "irresponsible" and its partial mobilization "a serious mistake", according to a German government statement.

The nearly one-hour telephone call was focused on preparations for the upcoming Group of Seven and Group of 20 meetings that will address Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the consequences, the statement said.

The two leaders agreed never to accept Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory, calling it a further escalation, the statement said.

They agreed Russia's partial mobilization showed the "bitter price" Russians were having to pay for the miscalculations of President Vladimir Putin.

"They criticized the latest nuclear threats of Moscow as irresponsible and agreed such a step would have exceptionally serious consequences for Russia," the statement said.

On the topic of the attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines, the two leaders agreed the sabotage of critical infrastructure would be dealt with decisively, it said.

(Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
02:08pScholz, Biden agree Kremlin's nuclear threats 'irresponsible' in phonecall
RE
12:13pChinese ambassador thanks Musk for proposal on Taiwan
RE
10:52aUkraine says it recaptured 1,200 sq km of Kherson region in ongoing counteroffensive
RE
06:00aReuters-schedule/…
RE
05:59aCars queue to leave Crimea after bridge blast
RE
01:09aUkraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
RE
10/08WRAPUP 9-Putin accuses Ukraine of orchestrating Crimea bridge blast; calls it terrorism
RE
10/08Sakhalin 1 important for Japan oil procurement -Japan trade minister
RE
10/08Ukraine's economy shrank by 30% in first three quarters of 2022
RE
10/08Putin orders more security for Crimea bridge, energy supplies - Interfax
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish