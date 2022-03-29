Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Scholz, Biden and allies agree to keep pushing for Russian ceasefire - German govt

03/29/2022 | 02:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
French President Macron meets Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, in Rome

BERLIN (Reuters) - The leaders of Germany, the United States, France, Britain and Italy agreed in a phone call on Tuesday afternoon to keep pushing Russia for a ceasefire and for the withdrawal of its troops from Ukraine, a German government spokesman said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi also agreed to keep up the high sanctions presure on Russia, spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said in a statement.

And they urged Russian President Vladimir Putin "to finally allow the delivery of urgently needed humanitarian help for people in Ukraine and to erect effective humanitarian corridors ... esepcially in the city of Mariupol," Hebestreit.

Finally, the leaders discussed measures to secure energy security and to counter high energy prices.

(Reporting by Sarah Marsh; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
06:00aAvolon says bruised jet lessors in no hurry to return to Russia
RE
06:00aRussian rocket blasts hole in Mykolaiv administration building in southern Ukraine
RE
05:57aRussian negotiator says statement should come after Ukraine talks
RE
05:49aCopper and nickel fall in slim trade as caution grips market
RE
05:46aRouble hits one-month high vs dollar, Russian stocks regain ground
RE
05:43aRussia-Ukraine conflict to have huge impact on global steel demand -Japan steel group
RE
05:41aCement maker Holcim to quit Russian market
RE
05:40aKremlin says 'economic war' against Russia means foreign firms must pay roubles for gas
RE
05:40aFitch Pulls Ratings of 27 Russian Banks Amid Sanctions
MT
05:39aEmirates will continue flying to Russia until told not to by owners -president
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral