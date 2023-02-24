Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  07:28:03 24/02/2023 GMT
75.0800 RUB   -0.39%
Scholz: Germany will support Ukraine "as strongly and as long as necessary"

02/24/2023 | 07:09am GMT
German Chancellor Scholz attends the Munich Security Conference

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will support Ukraine "as strongly and as long as necessary", Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday, the one-year anniversary of the full-scale invasion of the country by Russia.

"What impresses us all very much - that is the determination and courage of the Ukrainians, how they defend their freedom," Scholz said in a video message marking the anniversary.

"Germany supports them in this - as strongly and as long as necessary," he said, adding that German aid to Ukraine, for financial and humanitarian support as well as weapons, had totalled more than 14 billion euros ($14.83 billion) so far.

The German government will do everything possible "to ensure that there is no escalation of the war between Russia and NATO", the chancellor said.

($1 = 0.9438 euros)

(Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Rachel More)


© Reuters 2023
