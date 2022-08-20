Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  04:53 2022-08-20 am EDT
59.3000 RUB   +0.94%
06:24aRussia-controlled Zaporizhzhia says it's exporting up to 7,000 T of grain per day
RE
06:21aScholz denounces Russian repression on 2nd anniversary of Navalny poisoning
RE
12:15aJapan's Mitsui nears decision to join new Sakhalin-2 operator -Nikkei
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Scholz denounces Russian repression on 2nd anniversary of Navalny poisoning

08/20/2022 | 06:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Scholz meets Palestinian President Abbas

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has praised jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny on the second anniversary of his attempted poisoning and denounced Russia's clampdown on freedom of speech.

In a video message on Saturday, Scholz said he had spoken with Navalny while he was recovering in hospital in Berlin and found him to be a brave man who wanted to return to Russia to fight for democracy, freedom and the rule of law.

On his return, however, Navalny - President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critic inside Russia - was immediately imprisoned.

"The war that Russia started against Ukraine is a war that also has consequences for Russia," Scholz said. "Freedom and democracy were already endangered before. But now, freedom of expression is much more endangered and many fear to say their own opinion."

That was why it was so important to remember Navalny, Scholz added, since he was fighting for his belief that "one lives best in a democracy and state governed by the rule of law".

Navalny is serving an 11-1/2 year sentence after being found guilty of parole violations and fraud and contempt of court charges. He says all the charges were fabricated as a pretext to jail him and thwart his political ambitions.

The 46-year-old returned to Russia in 2021 from Germany where he had been treated for what Western laboratory tests showed was an attempt to poison him in Siberia with a Soviet-era nerve agent. Russia denies trying to kill him.

(Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Christina Fincher)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
06:24aRussia-controlled Zaporizhzhia says it's exporting up to 7,000 T of grain per day
RE
06:21aScholz denounces Russian repression on 2nd anniversary of Navalny poisoning
RE
12:15aJapan's Mitsui nears decision to join new Sakhalin-2 operator -Nikkei
RE
08/19Russia is China's top oil supplier for 3rd mth in July- customs data
RE
08/19China's July Russian coal imports hit 5-yr high as West shuns Moscow
RE
08/19Montenegro's parliament passes no-confidence motion on cabinet
RE
08/19Ukrainian soldier, on leave, reflects on horrors of war
RE
08/19Blasts hit Russian-held areas far from Ukraine war front
RE
08/19Reuters-schedule/…
RE
08/19Derivatives committee to hold Russia CDS auction in September -statement
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish