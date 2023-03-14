Advanced search
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  03:47:53 2023-03-14 pm EDT
74.7300 RUB   -1.12%
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Sen. Schumer: Russia Black Sea drone incident 'another reckless act'

03/14/2023 | 03:30pm EDT
Senate leadership discuss President Bidens budget

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday called the incident that led to the crash of a U.S. Reaper surveillance drone "another reckless act" by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his military.

"I want to tell Mr. Putin, Stop this behavior before you are the reason for an unintended escalation," Schumer said in remarks opening the U.S. Senate on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Katharine Jackson and Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2023
