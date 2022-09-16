Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  08:47 2022-09-16 am EDT
60.3330 RUB   +1.21%
08:53aSeparatists blame Kyiv for killings of officials in Russian-occupied areas
RE
08:51aSanctions hamper Russia's ability to make advanced weapons, NATO says
RE
08:50aChina and India among SCO states urging 'balance' in climate approach
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Separatists blame Kyiv for killings of officials in Russian-occupied areas

09/16/2022 | 08:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Service members of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic fire a howitzer in the Luhansk Region

LONDON (Reuters) - At least four Russian-installed officials were killed and several people wounded on Friday, separatist officials said, in attacks on three different areas of Ukraine occupied by Russian forces.

Separatists blamed Kyiv for the spate of killings - an alleged bomb blast, missile strike and double murder - and said Ukraine was waging a campaign of terrorism and "bloody crimes" behind the frontlines in territory controlled by Russian and Russian-backed forces.

In the city of Luhansk, a bomb blast killed the prosecutor-general of the Russian-backed self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), Sergei Gorenko, and his deputy, Ekaterina Steglenko, at their offices, Russian-appointed LPR administrator Leonid Pasechnik said on the Telegram messaging app.

He blamed Kyiv for the attack and called Ukraine a "terrorist state" under its current leadership.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior advisor to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said on Twitter that the deaths of Gorenko and Steglenko were either the result of organised crime or a possible Russian purge of witnesses to "war crimes" in the area.

Ukraine has previously said it will target "collaborators" who work for or with Russian-installed administrations in towns and regions seized by Russian forces either before or since Moscow's large-scale invasion in February.

In southern Ukraine, Russian-installed officials said two local officials had been killed overnight in a "double murder", which they also blamed on Ukraine.

Oleg Boyko, deputy head of the administration of the port town of Berdiansk, and his wife, Lyudmilla, who headed a commission preparing a referendum on the Zaporizhzhia province joining Russia, were killed in their garage overnight on Friday, the city administration said.

There were no details on the circumstances of the deaths and Reuters was unable to verify the reports.

Yevgeny Balitsky, head of the Russian-installed administration in the occupied parts of Zaporizhzia province, said in a statement addressed to Kyiv that the perpetrators were "vile cowards with the blood of innocent people on your hands".

A third attack - a missile strike on the local government headquarters in Russian-occupied Kherson in southern Ukraine - destroyed a wing of the building, injuring administration officials and killing at least one person, separatist officials said.

There was no immediate comment from Kyiv on the attacks.

Moscow says that what it calls a "special military operation" was necessary to prevent Ukraine being used as a platform for Western aggression, and to defend Russian-speakers. Kyiv and its Western allies dismiss these arguments as baseless pretexts for an imperial-style war of aggression.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
08:53aSeparatists blame Kyiv for killings of officials in Russian-occupied areas
RE
08:51aSanctions hamper Russia's ability to make advanced weapons, NATO says
RE
08:50aChina and India among SCO states urging 'balance' in climate approach
RE
08:31aRussia vows to continue Mir card expansion after new U.S. sanctions
RE
08:23aIndia's Modi, Turkey's Erdogan hold unexpected meeting at regional summit
RE
08:19aU.N. rights office calls for urgent halt to arms sales to Myanmar
RE
08:17aPKN Orlen interested in stake in Germany's Schwedt refinery -sources
RE
07:41aSwiss cut off tax data, make visas harder for Russians
RE
07:35aAnalysis-OPEC+ leaders like $100 oil, won't necessarily defend it
RE
07:34aKyrgyz, Tajik leaders meet, order ceasefire -Kyrgyz presidency
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish