  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  07:43:34 2023-03-04 pm EST
75.6000 RUB    0.00%
Serbian nationalists march in protest against Kosovo talks

03/05/2023 | 12:19pm EST
Protest of Serb nationalists and Orthodox Christians in Belgrade

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Hundreds of Serb nationalists and Orthodox Christians marched in Belgrade on Sunday to protest against a Western plan aimed at mending ties between Serbia and its former province Kosovo.

Many Serbs view Kosovo, home to the Serbian Orthodox faith's main churches and monasteries, as the heartland of the Serb nation.

Serbian nationalists who also want closer ties with Russia, Serbia's longtime ally, criticise President Aleksandar Vucic for his role in talks over a Western-backed deal with Kosovo.

On Feb. 27, Vucic and Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti tentatively agreed to the deal about normalisation of relations, but did not sign it.

"The people of Serbia which soiled this land with blood will not give away Serbian Kosovo, because Kosovo is sacred," said Zorica Mojsic from Belgrade as he walked with other marchers.

The Serbian Orthodox Church organised its own prayers for Kosovo, set to last until Easter, but did not endorse the march and its clergy did not participate.

On Friday, the Serbian Orthodox church's Patriarch Porfirije said in a sermon "no one should teach the church ... what is Kosovo... Liberating Kosovo with words is easy."

Kosovo, which has an ethnic Albanian majority, declared independence in 2008, almost a decade after a war that brought an end to Serbian rule. But Serbia still regards Kosovo as its territory and flare-ups of violence have stoked fears of a return to conflict.

More talks are needed on the implementation of the pact and the two leaders will meet again under EU auspices in North Macedonia lakeside city of Ohrid on March 18.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Ros Russell)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
12:19pSerbian nationalists march in protest against Kosovo talks
RE
09:20aTurkey says it is working to renew Black Sea grain deal
RE
09:20aCuba's president meets CEO of Russia's Rosneft amid fuel shortage
RE
03/04China leans on coal amid energy security push
RE
03/04Ukrainian pilot pair in Arizona to fly military simulators - US official
RE
03/04China plans 7.2% defence spending rise this year, faster than GDP target
RE
03/04UK: Ukraine forces under severe pressure in Bakhmut
RE
03/04Syria mission worth the risk, top U.S. general says after visit
RE
03/04Death toll in strike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia rises to 11 - officials
RE
03/04China's economy, government revamp in focus as parliament set to open
RE
More news
