  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  02:47:50 2023-03-22 am EDT
76.9780 RUB   -0.35%
Sevastopol suspends ferries after drone attack -Russian-backed governor

03/22/2023 | 02:28am EDT
St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian-backed administration in Sevastopol said on Wednesday that it had suspended ferry routes around the port city, shortly after the city's governor said a Ukrainian drone attack had been repelled by air defences.

Writing on Telegram, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said that three "objects" had been destroyed, and that there had been no casualties or damage to Russia's Black Sea Fleet, which is based in Sevastopol.

Reuters could not independently verify Razvozhaev's claims immediately.

On Tuesday, an explosion in Dzhankoi, in the north of Crimea, was blamed on a Ukrainian drone strike by local officials.

Sevastopol, along with the rest of the Crimean peninsula, was annexed by Russia in 2014, but is internationally recognised as part of Ukraine.

There was no immediate reaction from Ukraine.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2023
