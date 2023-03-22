Sevastopol suspends ferries after drone attack -Russian-backed governor

Writing on Telegram, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said that three "objects" had been destroyed, and that there had been no casualties or damage to Russia's Black Sea Fleet, which is based in Sevastopol.

Reuters could not independently verify Razvozhaev's claims immediately.

On Tuesday, an explosion in Dzhankoi, in the north of Crimea, was blamed on a Ukrainian drone strike by local officials.

Sevastopol, along with the rest of the Crimean peninsula, was annexed by Russia in 2014, but is internationally recognised as part of Ukraine.

There was no immediate reaction from Ukraine.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)