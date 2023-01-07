Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  06:25 2023-01-07 am EST
72.4000 RUB   +1.29%
03:43pChristmas joy and anger for rival Orthodox churches in historic Kyiv monastery
RE
02:36pShelling around Bakhmut despite Putin's 'Christmas ceasefire'
RE
02:33pTanzanian president appoints Emmanuel Tutuba as central bank governor
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Shelling around Bakhmut despite Putin's 'Christmas ceasefire'

01/07/2023 | 02:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: BAKHMUT RESIDENT, OLHA: "Dear God, our town used to be so beautiful. There were roses everywhere, flowers... It was clean, everything was kept in order."

Shellfire echoed on Saturday around the near-deserted streets of the Ukrainian town of Bakhmut, the current focus of the most intense fighting in Russia's invasion of Ukraine...

This, despite Moscow's declaration of a ceasefire for Eastern Orthodox Christmas.

Humanitarian volunteer, Vasyl Liesin:

"The ceasefire, you know how that works? When Putin says there's a ceasefire, it's actually the other way around: there is no ceasefire. Russians shelled us a lot yesterday. During the night, it was more or less calm. But that's how it usually is: one day there's shelling, the other day it's calmer. Any time of the day, it can get loud. One simply can't count anymore."

Moscow said on Saturday its forces in Ukraine would maintain a 36-hour ceasefire declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin until midnight, despite Ukraine rejecting the offer.

It said its troops had only returned artillery fire when fired upon by Ukrainian forces.

Reuters was not able to ascertain the origin of the shells heard in Bakhmut.

A drive around the city, which sits on the front line bisecting Ukraine's Donetsk province, reveals the scars of months of bombardment, from smashed storefronts to mangled workshops and wrecked businesses.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, starting a war that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions of Ukrainians.

With weapons and financial support from its allies, Ukraine has driven Russia back from some of its territory, but battles are raging in the east and south.


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
03:43pChristmas joy and anger for rival Orthodox churches in historic Kyiv monastery
RE
02:36pShelling around Bakhmut despite Putin's 'Christmas ceasefire'
RE
02:33pTanzanian president appoints Emmanuel Tutuba as central bank governor
RE
01:48pShelling booms around Bakhmut's streets in 'Christmas ceasefire'
RE
01:44pUkrainians mark Orthodox Christmas in Europe with a prayer to return home
RE
01:13pRussian mercenary boss says wants Ukraine's Bakhmut for its 'underground cities'
RE
11:28aUkrainian Patriarch heads Christmas service in Kyiv
RE
10:32aShelling heard in Bakhmut despite Putin's truce
RE
10:30aPutin attends Orthodox Christmas service alone
RE
06:33aLondon to host international meeting on alleged war crimes in Ukraine
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish