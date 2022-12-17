Shelling wounds three in Russian-controlled Donetsk

People could be seen clearing rubble from debris-strewn house that was damaged in the shelling.

Roman, a local resident who said his house was damaged in shelling, said his 46-year-old wife, Oksana, had been taken to a hospital with a concussion and broken arm.

"Our own house was destroyed, so we came here to live with our friends. And now this, you see," he said.

Roman told Reuters two of his neighbors had been seriously wounded in the early morning shelling and were also taken to hospital.

Russia's defense ministry said its "high-precision" weapons hit parts of Ukraine's military-industrial complex and energy and military administrative facilities on Friday.