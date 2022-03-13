By Ronnie Harui



Singapore's labor market broadly recovered in 2021 as resident employment grew strongly and unemployment rates continued to improve, approaching pre-Covid levels, the Ministry of Manpower said Monday.

Total employment excluding migrant domestic workers climbed 41,400 in 2021 after contracting 166,600 in 2020, ministry data showed. This rebound stemmed from the increase of 71,300 in resident employment, which more than offset the decline of 30,000 in non-resident employment, the ministry said.

The annual average unemployment rate for the overall population fell to 2.7% in 2021 from 3.0% in 2020, while the one for residents dropped to 3.5% from 4.1% and that for citizens declined to 3.7% from 4.2%, the ministry said.

Retrenchments dropped to 8,020 in 2021, below the levels of pre-pandemic years, and versus 26,110 in 2020, the data showed. The annual re-entry rate among retrenched residents rose to 66% in 2021, a six-year high. That compares with 62% in 2020.

Overall, the labor market remained tight, the ministry said. The ratio of job vacancies to unemployed persons rose to 2.11 in December 2021 from 1.95 in September on a seasonally adjusted basis. The high number of job openings was driven partly by travel restrictions affecting the inflow of migrant workers, the ministry added.

Barring uncertainties, Singapore's labor market recovery should be sustained in 2022 as business activities continue to pick up, the ministry said. Since February, downside risks to the global economic outlook have risen amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the ministry noted.

