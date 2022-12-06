Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  09:22 2022-12-06 am EST
62.9470 RUB   +2.15%
09:37aEuropean Commission Said To Target Russian Mining Sector Investments in Next Sanctions Round
MT
09:24aSlovakia hikes tax on electricity producers to fight high prices
RE
09:19aEuropean Commission weighs sanctions on Russia's mining industry - FT
RE
Summary 
Summary

Slovakia hikes tax on electricity producers to fight high prices

12/06/2022 | 09:24am EST
(Reuters) - Slovakia's parliament on Tuesday approved a special 90% tax on some electricity revenue to cover government aid to people struggling with soaring energy bills.

The tax will put Slovakia in the company of other European Union countries that have set caps on electricity prices, which have jumped this year on the back of soaring gas costs following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Slovakia's tax surcharge will apply to revenue generated on top of a cap set by the government within a range of 50-250 euros per megawatt hour, according to the legislation.

The government will also determine what cap will apply to various types of power plants. An exemption is applied for electricity sources with installed capacity below 0.9 megawatts, or those fuelled by biomass, according to the bill.

Authorities are also looking at slapping special taxes on gas pipeline operations as well as crude, gas and coal producers. The respective bills are still to be debated in parliament.

(Reporting by Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Mark Heinrich)


Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish