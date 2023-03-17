Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  06:45:59 2023-03-17 am EDT
76.7019 RUB   +0.30%
06:53aRussia's Central Bank Leaves Key Rate at 7.5%
DJ
06:30aSlovakia sends MIG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine - PM
RE
06:16aNorth American Morning Briefing: Focus on Bank -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Slovakia sends MIG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine - PM

03/17/2023 | 06:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Slovak, Czech and Polish defence ministers meet at Malacky Air Base

(Reuters) -Slovakia on Friday became the second of Ukraine's allies to provide MIG-29 fighter jets which Kyiv believes are crucial to repel Russia's year-long invasion.

Slovakia joined Poland, which announced its delivery of the planes on Thursday. Both the NATO members neighbour Ukraine.

Its fleet of 11 MiG-29 planes was retired last summer and most of them are not in operational condition. It will send those that are operational and the rest will go for spare parts.

Slovakia will also supply part of its KUB air-defence system, Prime Minister Eduard Heger said.

"Today, the government decided and unanimously approved an international agreement (on the donation)," Heger said.

"The process of handing over these fighter jets is closely coordinated with the Polish side, with Ukraine and, of course, with other allies," he said.

Slovakia will receive financial compensation the European Union. It has also reached an agreement with the United States on deliveries of military material worth around $700 million, Heger said.

NATO allies in the former communist east such as Poland and Slovakia have been particularly vocal supporters of Kyiv since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

On Thursday, Poland announced it would send Ukraine four MiG-29 fighter jets in coming days, making it the first of Kyiv's allies to provide such aircraft.

Western countries that have provided Ukraine with arms have so far declined to send fighter jets.

Slovakia ordered F-16 fighter jets from the United States in 2018 to replace the ageing MiG-29 planes. The first U.S.-made planes are expected to arrive in 2024 after a delay.

Heger's government is ruling in a caretaker capacity until early elections set for September, which made the opposition and even some members of the ruling coalition question whether the cabinet is permitted to decide on such thing as the MiGs.

Heger said that law experts which his government consulted all said that the move was legally sound.

(Reporting by Robert Muller in Prague; Writing by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk;Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
06:53aRussia's Central Bank Leaves Key Rate at 7.5%
DJ
06:30aSlovakia sends MIG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine - PM
RE
06:16aNorth American Morning Briefing: Focus on Bank -2-
DJ
06:16aNorth American Morning Briefing: Focus on Bank Health, N..
DJ
06:03aSocGen's Overnight Economic News Summary
MT
05:48aRussian defence minister decorates pilots for downing U.S. drone
RE
04:39aBanks, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher on open as crisis fears ..
RE
04:10aChina Leader Xi Jinping to Visit Moscow Next Week -- WSJ
DJ
03:39aRussia's Lukoil In Talks for Pipeline Project in Congo
MT
03:36aRussia's Lukoil discussing projects in the Republic of Congo -RIA
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral