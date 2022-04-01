Soaring imports deepen EU's China trade deficit - Eurostat

April 1 (Reuters) - The European Union's trade deficit with
China grew by over a third last year, the bloc's statistics
office said on Friday, as it took in soaring imports from the
Asian powerhouse.
Imports from China to the EU jumped by more than a fifth
last year to 472 billion euros ($522 billion) compared to 2020,
Eurostat data showed, widening the bloc's trade deficit with the
country to 249 billion euros.
EU exports to China grew by a comparatively smaller 10%, a
significantly faster rate than to other countries outside the
bloc.
The report came as EU and Chinese leaders met for their
first summit in two years, where Brussels pressed Beijing for
assurances it would not supply Russia with arms nor help Moscow
circumvent Western sanctions imposed over its invasion of
Ukraine.
China was last year the EU's largest import partner and
third-biggest export destination according to Eurostat, after
the United States and Britain.
Telecoms equipment, data processors and electrical kit made
up the bulk of EU imports from China, while it largely exported
cars and car parts into the world's biggest automotive market.
Netherlands posted by far the largest deficit at nearly 95
billion euros, while Germany - China's top exporter and
second-biggest importer within the bloc - recorded the largest
surplus.
Eurostat said the onset of the coronavirus crisis had slowed
EU-China trade in the first months of 2020, though these quickly
recovered throughout the pandemic and hit peaks in 2021.
($1 = 0.9042 euros)
(Reporting by Sarah Morland, Editing by William Maclean)