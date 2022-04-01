Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Soaring imports deepen EU's China trade deficit - Eurostat

04/01/2022 | 07:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 1 (Reuters) - The European Union's trade deficit with China grew by over a third last year, the bloc's statistics office said on Friday, as it took in soaring imports from the Asian powerhouse.

Imports from China to the EU jumped by more than a fifth last year to 472 billion euros ($522 billion) compared to 2020, Eurostat data showed, widening the bloc's trade deficit with the country to 249 billion euros.

EU exports to China grew by a comparatively smaller 10%, a significantly faster rate than to other countries outside the bloc.

The report came as EU and Chinese leaders met for their first summit in two years, where Brussels pressed Beijing for assurances it would not supply Russia with arms nor help Moscow circumvent Western sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine.

China was last year the EU's largest import partner and third-biggest export destination according to Eurostat, after the United States and Britain.

Telecoms equipment, data processors and electrical kit made up the bulk of EU imports from China, while it largely exported cars and car parts into the world's biggest automotive market.

Netherlands posted by far the largest deficit at nearly 95 billion euros, while Germany - China's top exporter and second-biggest importer within the bloc - recorded the largest surplus.

Eurostat said the onset of the coronavirus crisis had slowed EU-China trade in the first months of 2020, though these quickly recovered throughout the pandemic and hit peaks in 2021. ($1 = 0.9042 euros) (Reporting by Sarah Morland, Editing by William Maclean)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
07:45aEuro falls vs dollar ahead of payrolls, Norwegian crown bounces back
RE
07:45aUranium Royalty Up In US Pre-Market On Acquisition Of Additional Royalty On Lance Urani..
MT
07:39aAnalysis-More than a chairperson - founder's daughter takes Zara helm
RE
07:30aAerCap Holdings signs lease agreements for new Airbus aircraft
RE
07:29aSoaring imports deepen EU's China trade deficit - Eurostat
RE
07:26aUBS Says "Red-Hot" Eurozone Inflation Raises Odds of Earlier ECB Hike
MT
07:19aBotin urges EU to define green lending to reduce dependence on Russian energy
RE
07:17aChairman of spain's santander says bank has taken necessary step…
RE
07:16aSteelmaker Evraz scraps demerger of coal assets after Russia sanctions
RE
07:16aRussia's Lavrov hopes to bypass sanctions in trade with "friend" India
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral