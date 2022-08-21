Log in
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
2022-08-20
59.3000 RUB   +0.94%
Some Czechs sending 1,968 crowns to Ukraine in memory of 1968 Soviet invasion

08/21/2022 | 06:44am EDT
PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech nationals have been sending exactly 1,968 crowns ($80) to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia and to commemorate the 1968 invasion of then Czechoslovakia by Soviet-led troops, the Ukrainian embassy said on Sunday.

Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, which has killed thousands, forced millions to flee and caused damage worth billions of dollars, enters its seventh month next week.

The Czechs were using a special payment code to donate 1,968 crowns ($80) to an already existing account set up by Ukraine's embassy in the Czech Republic to collect funds.

"Even at the weekend, dozens and dozens of payments in the value of 1,968 crowns are arriving to our account, thank you so much, Czech friends!" the embassy said on Twitter.

On Aug. 21, 1968, armies of the Soviet Union and its allies crossed borders into Czechoslovakia, a fellow member of the eastern bloc, to crush a reform movement started earlier that year known as the "Prague Spring".

The troops killed dozens of civilians and the subsequent occupation pushed tens of thousands into exile. The troops eventually left after the fall of Communist rule in 1989.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Nick Macfie)


