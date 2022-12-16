Songs and a reunion as missiles rain on Ukraine

Nine months after she fled the war for Germany, Hanna Varavenko and her son made it back to see her husband, who didn't give his name.

They arrived as Russia unleashed one of its biggest attacks so far, firing more than 70 missiles, according to Ukrainian officials on Friday (December 16).

They learned about it on the train, which was held up at Bucha, outside Kyiv, as strikes rained down on the capital.

But the couple lived close to the border where the war began, Varavenko said, so they'd been through worse.

"All my friends in Germany and all our friends who stayed in Ukraine tried to dissuade us from this trip, but I haven't seen my husband and father for nine months. It was very important for us to see each other, at least for this week. The journey is over two days. But this is worth it."

People were shopping by flashlight in the country's second city, Kharkiv, where the bombardment knocked out power.

It forced emergency blackouts across the country, which is frozen in the depths of winter.

Others took refuge in Kharkiv's subway as explosions went off overhead.

[LIUDMYLA MATOSOVA] "We heard the explosions, there were a lot of them. I was in the trolleybus when there still was electricity. When the power went out, we descended here to the subway and are waiting for the air raid siren to end."

Russia has rained missiles on Ukrainian energy infrastructure since early October after several battlefield defeats.

But Friday's attack seemed to cause more damage than usual.

Kyiv warned late on Thursday (December 15) that Moscow was planning a new all-out offensive early next year, perhaps as soon as January.

Russia flew warplanes near Ukraine to try to distract its air defenses, Ukraine's air force said.

Sixty of 76 Russian missiles had been shot down, according to the army chief.

But the energy minister said at least nine power stations had been hit.

Moscow says the attacks are aimed at disabling the country's military. Ukrainians call them a war crime.

Back in Kyiv, folk songs to lift the spirits...

as people took shelter from the attack at a metro station.