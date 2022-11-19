Advanced search
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
60.3600 RUB   +1.51%
South Africa's Transnet reopens one line on North Corridor

11/19/2022
Nov 19 (Reuters) - South Africa's state logistics firm Transnet said on Saturday it has reopened one of the two lines on the North corridor which was closed earlier this month following the derailment of a train carrying export coal.

The logistics company said that operations have commenced and Freight Rail teams are working to clear the staged trains and backlog.

Insufficient rail capacity and poorly maintained infrastructure have been hurdles for mining companies which have been seeking to export more coal as demand surges following a European Union ban on fossil fuel imports from Russia. (Reporting by Rahat Sandhu; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish