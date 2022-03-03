SpaceX chief Musk warns that its Starlink system could be 'targeted' in Ukraine

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3 (Reuters) - SpaceX chief Elon Musk
warned there was a high chance the company's Starlink satellite
broadband service could be "targeted" in Ukraine, which has been
hit by Russian invasion.
The warning came days after an internet security researcher
warned that devices receiving satellite communications could
become "beacons" that Russia could target for airstrikes.
"Important warning: Starlink is the only non-Russian
communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine, so
probability of being targeted is high. Please use with caution,"
Musk tweeted.
He asked users to "turn on Starlink only when needed and
place antenna away as far away from people as possible" and
"place light camouflage over antenna to avoid visual detection."
On Saturday, Musk said Starlink was activated in Ukraine and
SpaceX was sending more terminals to the country, responding to
a tweet by a Ukraine government official who asked Musk to
provide the embattled country with Starlink stations.
On Monday, Ukraine said it had received donated Starlink
satellite internet terminals, but an internet security
researcher warned these could become Russian targets.
"...if #Putin controls the air above #Ukraine, users' uplink
transmissions become beacons ... for airstrikes," John
Scott-Railton, a senior researcher at the University of
Toronto's Citizen Lab project, tweeted.
"#Russia has decades of experience hitting people by
targeting their satellite communications," he added in a series
of 15 tweets detailing the risks. (https://bit.ly/35BEFs2)
Russia and Ukraine have agreed on the need to set up
humanitarian corridors and a possible ceasefire around them for
fleeing civilians, both sides said after talks on Thursday, in
their first sign of progress on any issue since the invasion,
which Moscow calls a "special operation."
