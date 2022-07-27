Spain has capacity to become gas hub in Europe, PM Sanchez says

MADRID, July 27 (Reuters) - Spain has the capacity to become
a gas hub for Europe to help support regional efforts to curb
dependence on Russian gas, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez
told a news conference with his Polish counterpart on Wednesday.
"Spain is prepared to increase its solidarity measures,"
Sanchez said, adding that 20% of its imported Liquefied Natural
Gas (LNG) was re-exported to other EU countries in June.
The war in Ukraine has put into question Europe's energy
dependence on Russia. Moscow has reduced gas supplies to the
continent, blaming the disruption on sanctions imposed in
retaliation for the war and delays in returning a repaired
turbine.
Sanchez said Spain would do what it could to prevent Europe
becoming an "energy hostage" of Russian President Vladimir
Putin.
This week, energy ministers agreed in Brussels that all EU
countries should voluntarily reduce gas use by 15% in a bid to
save up supplies for winter.
Those with limited ability to export gas to EU neighbours
can request a lower target, and a draft document seen by Reuters
showed countries like Spain could offer a 7% reduction instead
if they can show they have sent on most of the gas they can to
EU neighbours.
Sanchez said his government was now working with the private
sector and the Spanish congress on a contingency energy saving
plan to meet the new target.
