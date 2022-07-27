Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  11:03 2022-07-27 am EDT
60.5500 RUB   +0.84%
10:52aSpain has capacity to become gas hub in Europe, PM Sanchez says
RE
10:30aGazprom says it hasn't received Nord Stream 1 turbine, blames Siemens Energy
RE
10:19aDerivatives committee to meet again on Russia CDS
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Spain has capacity to become gas hub in Europe, PM Sanchez says

07/27/2022 | 10:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NATO Summit in Madrid

MADRID, July 27 (Reuters) - Spain has the capacity to become a gas hub for Europe to help support regional efforts to curb dependence on Russian gas, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told a news conference with his Polish counterpart on Wednesday.

"Spain is prepared to increase its solidarity measures," Sanchez said, adding that 20% of its imported Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) was re-exported to other EU countries in June.

The war in Ukraine has put into question Europe's energy dependence on Russia. Moscow has reduced gas supplies to the continent, blaming the disruption on sanctions imposed in retaliation for the war and delays in returning a repaired turbine.

Sanchez said Spain would do what it could to prevent Europe becoming an "energy hostage" of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This week, energy ministers agreed in Brussels that all EU countries should voluntarily reduce gas use by 15% in a bid to save up supplies for winter.

Those with limited ability to export gas to EU neighbours can request a lower target, and a draft document seen by Reuters showed countries like Spain could offer a 7% reduction instead if they can show they have sent on most of the gas they can to EU neighbours.

Sanchez said his government was now working with the private sector and the Spanish congress on a contingency energy saving plan to meet the new target.

(Reporting by Christina Thykjaer and Inti Landauro; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
10:52aSpain has capacity to become gas hub in Europe, PM Sanchez says
RE
10:30aGazprom says it hasn't received Nord Stream 1 turbine, blames Siemens Energy
RE
10:19aDerivatives committee to meet again on Russia CDS
RE
10:15aBeneath a portrait of Putin, some Ukrainians embrace Russian passports
RE
10:13aBeneath a portrait of Putin, some Ukrainians embrace Russian passports
RE
10:04aU.S. basketball star Griner arrives in court
RE
09:57aRussian can't be relied on to allow Ukrainian grain exports, says Polish PM
RE
09:56aSocGen Says New Bond Issue Premiums Tell A Story of "Stressed" Market
MT
09:52aU.S. BASKETBALL STAR GRINER : My rights were not read upon arrest in Russia
RE
09:46aNextDecade to supply LNG to Exxon Mobil from Texas Rio Grande plant
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish