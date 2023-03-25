Advanced search
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
2023-03-25
Spain's PM Sanchez to push for 'territorial integrity' for Ukraine in China visit

03/25/2023
No confidence motion against the Spanish government at the parliament in Madrid

SANTO DOMINGO (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday he would push for fair peace in the war in Ukraine that included "territorial integrity" during a state visit to China next week.

Sanchez, speaking to journalists at the Ibero-American Summit meeting in the Dominican Republic, said he would discuss peace prospects with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is trying to position himself as a mediator in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

"The most important thing ... is that when this peace is reached in Ukraine, it will be fair and lasting ... and when we talk about fair, I mean that the territorial integrity of Ukraine, which has been violated by Putin, is respected," Sanchez said in a news conference.

Spain, a NATO member whose foreign policy is closely aligned with the United States, is a staunch ally of Ukraine and will assume the presidency of the Council of the European Union in July.

Last month, Beijing outlined a 12-point peace plan and called for a comprehensive ceasefire. Xi recently traveled to Moscow, where he described China's position on the conflict as "impartial".

(Reporting by Paul Mathiasen in Santo Domingo, writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Robert Birsel)

