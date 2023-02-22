Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  10:54:49 2023-02-22 am EST
75.6656 RUB   +1.37%
11:00aFinland and Sweden are heading into NATO 'hand-in-hand', Finnish president says
RE
10:53aEU members fail to agree on new Russia sanctions, further talks on Thursday - sources
RE
10:45aSpain to send six 2A4 Leopard tanks to Ukraine -defence minister
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Spain to send six 2A4 Leopard tanks to Ukraine -defence minister

02/22/2023 | 10:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Polish army soldiers atop their Leopard 2A4 tank after live firing exercise in Zagan

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain plans to send six German-made 2A4 Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine after they undergo repairs, Defence Minister Margarita Robles told lawmakers on Wednesday, adding that the number could increase over time.

"We are repairing right now six Leopard 2A4 vehicles ... with the possibility - if needed and if our allies request it - of increasing that number," she said in the lower house, adding the tanks would be ready by late March or early April.

Earlier this year, Kyiv secured pledges from Western supporters of modern battlefield tanks to help fend off Russia's invasion, as Moscow steps up its efforts to make incremental advances in eastern Ukraine.

Other NATO countries, including Germany, Poland and Portugal, have promised to send 48 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Emma Pinedo; editing by David Latona and Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
11:00aFinland and Sweden are heading into NATO 'hand-in-hand', Finnish president says
RE
10:53aEU members fail to agree on new Russia sanctions, further talks on Thursday - sources
RE
10:45aSpain to send six 2A4 Leopard tanks to Ukraine -defence minister
RE
10:34aG7 FinMins to discuss Ukraine aid programme - German ministry sources
RE
10:21aWorld media body suspends Russia union membership over Ukraine
RE
09:47aRussian shelling kills two civilians in Kherson region - officials
RE
09:41aMoldovan president invites Biden to visit amid Russia tensions
RE
09:33aING Says Germany's Ifo Improves But Recession Concerns Haven't Gone Away
MT
09:23aExclusive-Ukraine deepens Bystre Canal on Danube, aims to boost exports - deputy minist..
RE
09:18aPutin hails Russia's fighters in Ukraine at rally in Moscow
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral