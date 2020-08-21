Stricken Kremlin critic Navalny en route to Germany

OMSK, Russia, Aug 22 (Reuters) - A plane carrying Russian
opposition politician Alexei Navalny took off from the Russian
city of Omsk early on Saturday headed for Germany, his
spokeswoman said on Twitter.
Gravely ill Kremlin critic Navalny was meant to be airlifted
to Berlin to receive medical care after the opposition
politician's allies accused the Russian authorities of trying to
stop his evacuation.
Navalny fell ill earlier this week while flying back to
Moscow from the Siberian city of Tomsk, where he had met allies
ahead of regional elections next month. He was taken on a
stretcher, motionless, from the plane and rushed to hospital
after it made an emergency landing in Omsk.
(Reporting by Anton Zverev; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing
by William Mallard)