MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/21 07:02:19 pm
74.745 RUB   +1.17%
SummaryNews

Stricken Kremlin critic Navalny en route to Germany

08/21/2020 | 10:00pm EDT

OMSK, Russia, Aug 22 (Reuters) - A plane carrying Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny took off from the Russian city of Omsk early on Saturday headed for Germany, his spokeswoman said on Twitter.

Gravely ill Kremlin critic Navalny was meant to be airlifted to Berlin to receive medical care after the opposition politician's allies accused the Russian authorities of trying to stop his evacuation.

Navalny fell ill earlier this week while flying back to Moscow from the Siberian city of Tomsk, where he had met allies ahead of regional elections next month. He was taken on a stretcher, motionless, from the plane and rushed to hospital after it made an emergency landing in Omsk. (Reporting by Anton Zverev; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by William Mallard)

All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
08/21Stricken Kremlin critic Navalny en route to Germany
RE
08/21GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
08/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/21Wheat Up for Third Consecutive Day
DJ
08/21Texas-Based Driller Arena Energy Files for Bankruptcy
DJ
08/21EXCLUSIVE : Draft EU methane strategy shies away from binding emissions standard..
RE
08/21Corn steady as Iowa yields falter on storm damage
RE
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
