"We will continue to do our part to support Ukraine against Russia's illegal and unprovoked invasion," Sunak told reporters.
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is signatory to a convention which prohibits the production or use of cluster munitions and discourages their use, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Saturday after the United States said it was planning to supply Ukraine with them.
"We will continue to do our part to support Ukraine against Russia's illegal and unprovoked invasion," Sunak told reporters.
