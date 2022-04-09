Sweden Democrats leader wants party to change on NATO membership if Finland applies to join alliance

A change of stance by the Sweden Democrats party would mean a swing to a parliamentary majority in favour of long-neutral Sweden joining the alliance.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has prompted the two countries to consider joining, although Sweden is more hesitant than Finland which has a 1,300 km border with Russia.

The Finnish government has said it would clarify next steps in the coming weeks regarding a possible decision to seek membership.

"Then (if Finland applies) my ambition is to go to the party council with a request that we change our mind," the paper on Saturday quoted Sweden Democrats party leader Jimmie Akesson as saying in an interview.

"What's changed now is that Finland is very clearly moving towards a NATO membership and there are many indications this may happen in the near future. That, and the fact Ukraine, which is not a NATO member, is completely alone, has made me turn."

The nationalist Sweden Democrats said last month, after a poll showed a majority of Swedes for the first time in favour of joining NATO, that it was reviewing its stance.

