  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  05:03:05 2023-03-29 am EDT
76.9300 RUB   +0.47%
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Sweden summons Russia's ambassador over "legitimate target" statement

03/29/2023 | 05:06am EDT
Finland and Sweden and European cooperation in a new era

OSLO (Reuters) - Sweden's foreign ministry said on Wednesday it will summon Russia's Stockholm ambassador to complain about an "attempt at interference" with the Swedish NATO application process.

Sweden and Finland in 2022 both sought NATO membership shortly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and are hoping to complete the process this year.

The Russian ambassador in a statement on the embassy's web site said joining NATO made the Nordic countries "a legitimate target for Russian retaliatory measures, including those of a military nature".

A Swedish foreign ministry spokesperson told Reuters the ambassador would be summoned.

"The foreign ministry is summoning the Russian ambassador to protest this obvious attempt at interference," Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom separately told news agency TT.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik in Oslo and Louise Rasmussen in Copenhagen, editing by Essi Lehto)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
05:06aSweden summons Russia's ambassador over "legitimate target" statement
RE
05:05aBiden to announce new funding to boost democracies as critics question effectiveness
RE
04:51aRussia's Etalon credits 'favourable' Western asset buy for record 2022 profits
RE
04:46aFactbox-EU keeps on doing business with Russia despite sanctions
RE
04:42aHungary says 'grievances' hold up ratification of Sweden's NATO accession
RE
04:38aUN nuclear boss heads to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
RE
04:35aNext boss: downturn in UK economy won't be long lasting
RE
04:33aRussian oil influx boost storage fees at Fujairah to record highs -sources
RE
03:43aBank of Thailand Raises Key Rate to Rein in Inflation Despite Global Banking Turbulence..
DJ
03:39aRussian rouble weakens as tax payments end
RE
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
