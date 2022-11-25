Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  05:44 2022-11-25 am EST
60.0347 RUB   -0.52%
05:52aSwedish prosecutor requests espionage suspect remain in custody
RE
05:47aAzerbaijan says France cannot be part of peace talks with Armenia
RE
04:26aBrothers go on trial in Sweden suspected of spying for Russia
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Swedish prosecutor requests espionage suspect remain in custody

11/25/2022 | 05:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -The Swedish Prosecution Authority said on Friday it had requested that a person arrested in Stockholm on suspicion of gross illegal intelligence activities against Sweden and an unidentified foreign power remain in custody.

A second person arrested at the same time during an operation on Tuesday has been released pending further inquiries, the authority said in a statement.

Security police and prosecutors have not said which foreign country was believed to have been targeted, or whether the suspects are Swedish or foreign nationals.

The security police on Tuesday said the investigation was not connected to any other of its ongoing probes.

A detention hearing will take place later on Friday, the court handling the case said.

In a separate and unrelated case, two brothers went on trial in Stockholm on Friday charged with gross espionage in Sweden on behalf of Russia.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom: Editing by Terje Solsvik and Mike Harrison)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
05:52aSwedish prosecutor requests espionage suspect remain in custody
RE
05:47aAzerbaijan says France cannot be part of peace talks with Armenia
RE
04:26aBrothers go on trial in Sweden suspected of spying for Russia
RE
04:24aUkraine's Zelenskiy says Europe must avoid division, set low price for Russia's oil
RE
03:37aUkraine's Zelenskiy says Europe must avoid division
RE
03:28aS.Africa's Transnet lifts force majeure after derailment
RE
03:07aEastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline rise, flows via Ukraine fall
RE
02:54aLenta Expands Hypermarket Network in Russia
MT
02:22aRussian rouble edges up in narrow trading range vs dollar
RE
02:03aIKEA stores owner Ingka's annual operating profit rises 9%
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish