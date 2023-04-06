Swedish prosecutor says may be difficult to determine who blew up Nord Stream pipelines

STOCKHOLM, April 6 (Reuters) - It will likely be
difficult to determine who blew up the Nord Stream pipelines
connecting Russia and Germany in the Baltic Sea last year,
Sweden's prosecution authority, which is investigating the
incident, said on Thursday.
The Sept. 26 explosions at the pipelines connecting Russia
and Germany occurred in the economic zones of Sweden and
Denmark. The blast in the Swedish zone happened at a depth of 80
meters and the prosecutor said investigating it was complicated.
"Our hope is to be able to confirm who has committed this
crime, but it should be noted that it likely will be difficult
given the circumstances," prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said in a
statement.
"We are working unconditionally and turning over every stone
and leaving nothing to chance," he added.
While no conclusion has been drawn there have been a
number of theories as to who blew up the pipelines and how.
Germany has confirmed its investigators raided a ship in
January
that may have been used to transport the explosives used to
blow up the pipelines. German media reported that the boat could
have been used by a Ukrainian or pro-Ukrainian group.
"There is a variety of information and reports about the
sabotage against the gas pipes. The incident has obviously
become an open arena for different influence attempts,"
Ljungqvist said in the statement.
"These speculations do not have an impact on the ongoing
investigation, which is grounded in facts and the information
which has emerged from analyses, crime scene investigations and
collaboration with authorities in Sweden and other countries."
