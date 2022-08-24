Log in
  Homepage
  Currencies
  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  News
  Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  10:44 2022-08-24 am EDT
59.8000 RUB   +0.50%
10:53aTCS, owner of Russia's Tinkoff Bank, reports 'substantial' fall in net profit
10:48aSwitzerland introduces voluntary gas savings target of 15% for winter
10:16aRussian cenbank says business climate improved in August
Switzerland introduces voluntary gas savings target of 15% for winter

08/24/2022 | 10:48am EDT
A tanks farm of petrol-based products owned by Tamoil is seen in Aigle

BERLIN (Reuters) - Switzerland has set a voluntary gas savings target of 15% for the winter as Europe faces a potential gas shortage as a consequence of the war in Ukraine.

As Switzerland is completely dependent on imports for its gas, a European shortage would have a direct impact and make it more difficult to buy gas supplies from abroad, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

Some Western leaders have accused Russia of using a stand-off over a turbine for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline as a pretext to cut energy supplies in revenge for sanctions imposed on Moscow over its actions in Ukraine.

Switzerland's aim is to use 15% less gas compared with the average consumption over the last five years from October 2022 through to March 2023, according to the statement.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Madeline Chambers)


© Reuters 2022
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish