TOP WRAP 3-Russia said to strike western Ukraine as Zelenskiy warns of desolation

LVIV, Ukraine, March 13 (Reuters) - Russian forces launched
a missile attack on a large Ukrainian military facility near the
Polish border on Sunday, officials said, in what appeared to be
the westernmost attack of the war, and air raid sirens again
woke residents in the capital Kyiv.
"The occupiers launched an air strike on the International
Center for Peacekeeping and Security" in Yavoriv, the Lviv
regional military administration said in a statement. "According
to preliminary data, they fired eight missiles."
Initial reports indicated "there are no dead, but
information about the injured and wounded is being clarified,"
said Anton Mironovich, spokesman for the Academy of Land Forces
of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Interfax Ukraine
news agency cited.
The 360 square-km (140 square-mile) facility less than 25 km
(15 miles) from the Polish border, is one Ukraine's biggest and
the largest in the western part of the country. Ukraine holds
most of its drills with NATO countries there.
The mayor of another city in western Ukraine,
Ivano-Frankivsk, said Russian troops also continued to hit its
airport, with no initial reports of casualties.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has warned Russian
forces they face a fight to the death if they try to occupy the
capital Kyiv, as air raid sirens again woke residents on Sunday
morning.
"If they decide to carpet bomb and simply erase the history
of this region ... and destroy all of us, then they will enter
Kyiv. If that's their goal, let them come in, but they will have
to live on this land by themselves," Zelenskiy said on Saturday.
The president, who has repeatedly appeared on social media
from the capital, said some small towns no longer existed in the
third week of Russian attacks, the biggest assault on a European
country since World War Two.
Russian shelling has trapped thousands of people in besieged
cities and sent 2.5 million Ukrainians fleeing to neighboring
countries.
Ukraine accused Russian forces on Saturday of killing seven
civilians in an attack on women and children trying to flee
fighting near Kyiv. France said Russian President Vladimir Putin
had shown no readiness to make peace.
The Ukrainian intelligence service said the seven, including
one child, were killed as they fled the village of Peremoha and
that "the occupiers forced the remnants of the column to turn
back."
Reuters was unable immediately to verify the report and
Russia offered no immediate comment.
Moscow denies targeting civilians since invading Ukraine on
Feb. 24. It blames Ukraine for failed attempts to evacuate
civilians from encircled cities, an accusation Ukraine and its
Western allies strongly reject.
Zelenskiy said Moscow was sending in new troops after
Ukrainian forces put 31 of Russia's battalion tactical groups
out of action in what he called Russia's largest army losses in
decades. Reuters could not verify his statements.
"We still need to hold on. We still have to fight,"
Zelenskiy said in a video address late on Saturday, his second
of the day. Saying about 1,300 Ukrainian troops had been killed,
he urged the West to get more involved in peace negotiations.
The United States said it would rush up to $200 million in
additional small arms, anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons to
Ukraine, where officials have pleaded for more military aid.
The Kremlin describes its actions as a "special operation"
to disarm Ukraine and unseat leaders it calls neo-Nazis. Ukraine
and Western allies call this a baseless pretext for a war of
choice that has raised fears of wider conflict in Europe.
Zelenskiy discussed the war with German Chancellor Olaf
Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron, who urged Putin to
order an immediate ceasefire.
A Kremlin statement on their 75-minute call made no mention
of a ceasefire. A French presidency official said: "We did not
detect a willingness on Putin's part to end the war."
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov accused the
United States of escalating tensions and said the situation had
been complicated by convoys of Western arms shipments to Ukraine
that Russian forces considered "legitimate targets."
In comments reported by the Tass news agency, Ryabkov made
no specific threat. Any attack on such convoys before they
reached Ukraine would risk widening the war.
Crisis talks between Moscow and Kyiv have been continuing by
video link, said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, according
to Russia's RIA news agency. He gave no details, but Ukrainian
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kyiv would not surrender or
accept any ultimatums.
HUMANITARIAN CORRIDORS
Russian rocket attacks destroyed a Ukrainian airbase and hit
an ammunition depot near Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region, Interfax
Ukraine quoted its mayor as saying.
The exhausted-looking governor of Chernihiv, around 150 km
(100 miles) northeast of Kyiv, gave a video update in front of
the ruins of the city's Ukraine Hotel.
"There is no such hotel any more," Viacheslav Chaus said,
wiping tears from his eyes. "But Ukraine itself still exists,
and it will prevail."
Britain's defense ministry has said Russian ground forces
were massed 25 km (15 miles) from the center of Kyiv, while
Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and the key Black Sea port of Mariupol
remained encircled under heavy Russian shelling.
The general staff of the Ukraine armed forces said Russia
had slowed its offensive and in many places its forces had been
stopped. The military's Facebook post did not give details.
Ukrainian officials had planned to use humanitarian
corridors from Mariupol in the south as well as towns and
villages in the regions of Kyiv, Sumy and some other areas on
Saturday.
Around 13,000 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities on
Saturday, said Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.
The Donetsk region's governor said constant shelling was
complicating bringing aid into Mariupol. Fires were burning in
the western section of the city and dozens of apartment
buildings heavily damaged, according to images taken on Saturday
by private U.S. satellite firm Maxar.
At least 1,582 civilians in Mariupol have been killed as a
result of Russian shelling and a 12-day blockade, the city
council said on Friday. Reuters could not verify casualty
figures.
"There are reports of looting and violent confrontations
among civilians over what little basic supplies remain in the
city," the United Nations Office for the Coordination of
Humanitarian
Affairs said.
People were boiling ground water for drinking, using wood to
cook food and burying their dead near where they lay, a staff
member for Medecins Sans Frontieres in
Mariupol said.
(Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Philippa Fletcher,
Timothy Heritage, Matt Spetalnick and Michael Perry; Editing by
William Mallard)