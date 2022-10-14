TSX falls as energy, material stocks weigh

(Updates prices, details; adds comments)
Canadian factory, home sales fall
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on
Friday, led by declines in energy and material shares after data
showed domestic factory sales fell for a fourth straight month,
with investors also digesting the Russian president's comments
on no plans for further military mobilization.
At 10:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 115.54 points, or
0.62%, at 18,498.09, erasing opening gains.
Canadian factory sales fell by 2% in August, hit by lower
sales in petroleum, coal and chemicals as per Statistics Canada.
A separate report showed Canadian home sales fell 3.9% in
September with actual monthly activity about 12% below the
pre-pandemic 10-year average.
"We are in a slowing growth environment, but not in a
recession, as potentially the narrative suggests", said Angelo
Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones Investments.
"The interest rate sensitive sectors of the market like
housing is cooling down at a meaningful pace."
The materials sector lost 2.5%, while the energy
sector dropped 1.6% as commodity prices slipped amid
recessionary fears.
TSX opened sharply higher on Friday, in line with its U.S.
counterpart, amid speculation of a British government U-turn on
fiscal plans that have contributed to financial market
volatility in recent weeks.
Analysts said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's
government should take heed from the UK turmoil and avoid new
stimulus when it updates its fiscal plans this fall.
Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions also appeared to ease after
Vladimir Putin said there was no need for massive new strikes on
Ukraine and that Russia was not looking to destroy the country.
The TSX has lost 12.9% so far this year after the
Russia-Ukraine war spiraled commodity prices across the globe,
leading to inflation, and forcing central banks to tighten
policy aggressively even if it risks a recession.
The CPP Investment, Canada's largest pension fund, is
hunting for bargains amidst persistent market volatility, which
is expected to continue given ongoing geopolitical tensions and
a sticky inflation, CEO John Graham said on Friday.
