    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
06:25 2023-01-07 am EST
72.4000 RUB   +1.29%
Tanzanian president appoints Emmanuel Tutuba as central bank governor

01/08/2023 | 01:49am EST
DAR ES SALAAM - Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Saturday appointed Emmanuel Tutuba, previously a permanent secretary at the Ministry of Finance and Planning, to the position of central bank governor.

Tutuba replaces Florens Luoga, who reached the end of his five-year tenure, and inherits an economy facing inflationary pressure - inflation stood at 4.9% in November, roughly a five-year high - as well as a softer currency as the result of global economic pressures associated with the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Tanzania's finance minister in November said the East African country would increase spending in 2023 with a focus on infrastructure projects, and that its economy is expected to grow faster than the previous year.

(Reporting by Nuzulack Dausen; Writing by Ayenat Mersie; Editing by Christina Fincher)


© Reuters 2023
