Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  12:30 2023-01-01 pm EST
73.6500 RUB   +2.29%
01:19pUkraine's Zelenskiy: Our unity contrasts with Russian fear
RE
01:19pUkraine's zelenskiy: our sense of unity contrasts with fear prev…
RE
07:58aGermany's finance minister sees 2023 inflation at 7%
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Tears and songs: Ukrainian soldiers mark the New Year

01/01/2023 | 03:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Ukrainian soldiers in frontline trenches marked the New Year with sadness and resolve, remembering the fallen and vowing to fight until they achieved victory.

Forty-nine year-old Oleh Zahrodsky volunteered for the Ukrainian army's 68th Brigade in the eastern Donetsk region, following his son's mobilization.

Zahrodsky fought back tears as he described how his son is now fighting for his life after a suffering head injury.

"It is very tough now. Brain injury, swelling and inflammation of the brain. In the hospital in Dnipro."

Bombardment and air raids marked the start of the New Year as Russia continued intense attacks in Ukraine, following a barrage of missiles fired on New Year's Eve.

Pavlo Pryzhehodskiy, a musician in civilian life, marked the New Year with a performance of a song he composed and dedicated to twelve members of his unit who were killed in a single night.

And Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko briefly left the Ukrainian capital to visit soldiers in the Donetsk city of Bakhmut, the epicenter of fierce fighting in recent weeks.

He praised (quote), "the boys who defend our Ukraine every single day," and concluded with chants of "glory to Ukraine," with rousing responses from the soldiers that included, "death to the enemy!"

Despite heavy fighting around Bakhmut, the city has remained in Ukrainian hands for the duration of the 10-month war, though much of it lies in ruins.


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
01:19pUkraine's Zelenskiy: Our unity contrasts with Russian fear
RE
01:19pUkraine's zelenskiy: our sense of unity contrasts with fear prevR..
RE
07:58aGermany's finance minister sees 2023 inflation at 7%
RE
06:39aDefiant Ukrainians cheer New Year as drones blasted from skies
RE
05:25aDeath of former Pope Benedict overshadows New Year at Vatican
RE
02:03aMarket misery deals sovereign wealth funds historic setback in 2022 -study
RE
12:14aZelenskiy, Putin promise victory in contrasting New Year speeches
RE
2022China's top diplomat calls for 'dialogue', cooperation with U.S.
RE
2022Blasts heard around Ukraine on early New Year's Day
RE
2022Zelenskiy wishes for 'victory' in New Year message
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish