Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  01:41 2022-07-23 pm EDT
57.9250 RUB    0.00%
01:29pReactions to Russia's strike on Ukraine's Odesa port
RE
12:00pRussian missile attack reports imperil grain deal
RE
11:26aEU looks to replace gas from Russia with Nigerian supplies
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Tell us where Russian troops are living, Ukraine tells citizens in key region

07/23/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Ukraine's defence ministry on Saturday urged citizens in a key area seized by Russia to reveal where Moscow's troops were living and who among the local population was collaborating with the occupying authorities.

The statement by the ministry's defence intelligence directorate was aimed at people in and around the southern city of Enerhodar, which is home to a major nuclear power station.

"Please let us know as a matter of urgency the exact location of the occupying troops' bases and their residential addresses ... and the places of residence of the commanding staff," it said, adding that exact coordinates were desirable.

It also asked for details "of local collaborators who went over to the side of the enemy", including where they lived and worked, as well as information about "people who 'sympathise' with the occupiers".

Russia captured Enerhodar in early March and in May, the Russian-appointed head of the city was injured in an explosion. The Kremlin termed it a "terrorist attack".

In June, a pro-Russian official in the southern Kherson region was killed in a blast, RIA news agency said. Earlier that month the head of the region's penal service was taken to hospital after a bomb exploded near his car.

The intelligence directorate's appeal - published on Telegram - also asked for the routes that Russian military equipment was using in Enerhodar.

"Together, let's kick the occupants out of our homeland!" it said, adding people could either call in details or provide them via the WhatsApp or Signal instant messaging apps.

Enerhodar had a pre-war population of more than 50,000. Many residents work at the two power plants near the town, one of which is the Zaporizhzhia facility, the largest nuclear power station in Europe.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

By David Ljunggren


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
01:29pReactions to Russia's strike on Ukraine's Odesa port
RE
12:00pRussian missile attack reports imperil grain deal
RE
11:26aEU looks to replace gas from Russia with Nigerian supplies
RE
10:44aReactions to Russia's strike on Ukraine's Odesa port
RE
10:43aEU looks to replace gas from Russia with Nigerian supplies
RE
05:00aSteelmaker Voestalpine builds up gas reserve to tackle shortfalls - CEO
RE
04:01aRussia's Lavrov to visit Africa as Moscow seeks non-Western ties
RE
02:30aUK says Ukraine continues offensive against Russia in Kherson
RE
02:00aGermany's Schaeuble calls on Berlin to help fund French nukes - report
RE
01:56aUk military intelligence says russia is likely attempting to slo…
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish