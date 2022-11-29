Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  10:31 2022-11-29 am EST
60.8300 RUB   +1.45%
Summary 
The U.S. to grant $53 million to Ukraine for power transmission

11/29/2022 | 10:17am EST
FILE PHOTO: Woman with a dog waits for a bus in a street without electricity after critical civil infrastructure was hit by Russian missile attacks in Kyiv

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday announced $53 million to support the purchase of power grid equipment to Ukraine to help Kyiv fight Russian attacks targeting its energy infrastructure that left millions in the dark with no heating.

"This equipment will be rapidly delivered to Ukraine on an emergency basis to help Ukrainians persevere through the winter," a State Department statement said, adding that the package would include distribution transformers, circuit breakers, surge arresters among other equipment.

Russia has been carrying out huge attacks on Ukraine's electricity transmission and heating infrastructure roughly weekly since October, in what Kyiv and its allies say is a deliberate campaign to harm civilians, a war crime.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
10:17aThe U.S. to grant $53 million to Ukraine for power transmission
RE
10:11aRussia seeks to boost acceptance of its shipping insurance to dodge oil cap
RE
10:08aSaudi Arabia extends term for $5 bln deposit in Egypt's c.bank- state media
RE
10:03aPoland to charge Ukrainian refugees for government-provided housing
RE
10:03aFirst shipment of Russian fertilizer heads for Africa, UN says
RE
10:01aRussian crude to be curbed by 2 mln bpd by end Q1 2023, IEA's Birol says
RE
09:33aRussia warns U.S. that its deeper involvement in Ukraine brings growing risks
RE
09:12aColumn-Crude oil hit by heavy fund sales as fears a..
RE
09:08aSMBC joins list of lessors pursuing Russian claims through the courts
RE
09:01aOil Rises as China Looks to Ease Off its Zero-Covid Policies Following Weekend Protests
MT
More news
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish