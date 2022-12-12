Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  12:41 2022-12-12 pm EST
62.2500 RUB   -0.40%
01:26pZelenskiy asks G7 to supply Ukraine natural gas, long-range weapons
RE
01:20pSecond senior Russian-appointed Kherson official injured in his car
RE
01:17pParis wheat higher as Black Sea risks back in focus
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

'The crisis is not over' -IEA warns gas shortage in 2023

12/12/2022 | 12:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: The head of the agency, Fatih Birol, warned that "the crisis is not over." European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the 27-country bloc's gas supply was "safe for this winter" but asked the member nations to begin preparing for the next winter as soon as possible.

Despite Russia slashing gas deliveries in 2022, Europe has averted a severe shortage and started the winter with brimming gas storage tanks - thanks in part to emergency EU measures to fill storage, plus a lucky spell of mild weather and high gas prices that dampened demand for the fuel.

But 2023 may pose an even tougher test than the energy crunch that has this year seen fuel bills soar for European households and forced industries to temporarily close to avoid crippling gas bills.

The energy watchdog also called for better campaigns to encourage consumers to use less energy.


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
01:26pZelenskiy asks G7 to supply Ukraine natural gas, long-range weapons
RE
01:20pSecond senior Russian-appointed Kherson official injured in his car
RE
01:17pParis wheat higher as Black Sea risks back in focus
RE
01:13pWall Street positive ahead of inflation data, Fed action
RE
12:56pG7 to focus on boosting Ukraine's air defence - leaders' statement
RE
12:56p'The crisis is not over' -IEA warns gas shortage in 2023
RE
12:53pHundreds of thousands more refugees expected from U..
RE
12:10pPBF Energy to repurchase up to $500 million worth of shares
RE
12:07pWall Street steady ahead of inflation data, Fed action
RE
12:07pPutin cancels annual marathon year-end TV news conference
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish