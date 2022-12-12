'The crisis is not over' -IEA warns gas shortage in 2023

Despite Russia slashing gas deliveries in 2022, Europe has averted a severe shortage and started the winter with brimming gas storage tanks - thanks in part to emergency EU measures to fill storage, plus a lucky spell of mild weather and high gas prices that dampened demand for the fuel.

But 2023 may pose an even tougher test than the energy crunch that has this year seen fuel bills soar for European households and forced industries to temporarily close to avoid crippling gas bills.

The energy watchdog also called for better campaigns to encourage consumers to use less energy.