Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  02:19 2022-12-01 pm EST
61.2000 RUB   +1.96%
02:26pBiden says he has no plans to contact Putin, prepared to talk about ending Ukraine war
RE
02:04pThreatening letters received by three Ukrainian diplomatic missions -Interfax
RE
01:51pGermany, Poland aim to secure oil supply to Schwedt refinery
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Threatening letters received by three Ukrainian diplomatic missions -Interfax

12/01/2022 | 02:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Blast at Ukrainian embassy in Madrid

(Reuters) - Three Ukrainian diplomatic missions have received threatening letters soaked in red liquid, Interfax Ukraine cited a senior official as saying on Thursday, a day after a letter bomb exploded at the country's embassy in Spain.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the incidents were an attempt to intimidate Ukrainian diplomats, the agency reported.

"If they have already started attacking embassies ... it means that they are afraid of us, they are trying to stop us," it quoted him as telling national television.

"Inside these letters was a symbolic threat to Ukraine ... all the envelopes were soaked in red liquid at the time they were received," he said, declining to give further details.

A package addressed to the Ukrainian ambassador to Spain detonated at the embassy in Madrid on Wednesday as a security official investigated it, causing him to suffer minor injuries.

Ukraine's ambassador to Spain, Serhii Pohoreltsev, appeared to blame Russia in comments after the blast.

Russia invaded Ukraine nine months ago in what it calls a "special military operation" that Kyiv and the West describe as an unprovoked, imperialist land grab.

Spain has sent or committed to send military and humanitarian equipment to support Ukraine in the war.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
02:26pBiden says he has no plans to contact Putin, prepared to talk about ending Ukraine war
RE
02:04pThreatening letters received by three Ukrainian diplomatic missions -Interfax
RE
01:51pGermany, Poland aim to secure oil supply to Schwedt refinery
RE
01:50pREUTERS NEXT-Energy crisis highlights need to broaden renewables' supply chain
RE
01:27pREUTERS NEXT-Critical to 'front-load' aid to Ukraine as costs rise - IMF's Georgieva
RE
12:56pEU, regulators see no need for radical change in energy derivatives
RE
12:00pU.S. diesel use slows as manufacturing, freight fal..
RE
11:59aREUTERS NEXT-U.S. Treasury's Adeyemo says $60 oil price cap will limit Russia's revenue..
RE
11:56aWall Street retreats after Powell rally with dollar falling
RE
11:42aJapan will use G7, UN roles to pressure Russia on Ukraine - foreign minister
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish