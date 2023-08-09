A rescue operation was underway, he said, without providing additional information about the attack.
"Zaporizhzhia. Another attack by Russian terrorists. As of now, three people have been reported dead," he said.
A video posted by Zelenskiy showed smoke billowing from burning and badly damaged buildings next to a church.
Earlier, Zaporizhzhia city council's secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said that Russia had hit a residential area of the city.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Chris Reese and Bernadette Baum)