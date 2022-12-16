Advanced search
  Homepage
  Currencies
  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  12:30 2022-12-16 pm EST
63.8750 RUB   +0.35%
Summary 
Most relevant

TikTok says it will cut staff in Russia -company statement

12/16/2022 | 01:59pm EST
Dec 16 (Reuters) - Social media company TikTok on Friday said it would cut its Russian staff numbers after the company stopped key services for Russian users earlier this year.

Chinese-owned video app TikTok suspended livestreaming and new uploads in Russia after Moscow introduced strict new media censorship following its invasion of Ukraine in February.

"We have had to make a number of decisions this year about our service in Russia, which now unfortunately includes reducing our Russia-based workforce," the company said in a statement.

"We will continue to evaluate the evolving circumstances in Russia to determine when we might fully resume our services with safety as our top priority," it said. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by David Ljunggren and Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
02:40pWTI Crude Oil Closes Lower as Recession Worries Continue Following Rate Hikes
MT
02:10pSongs and a reunion as missiles rain on Ukraine
RE
01:59pTikTok says it will cut staff in Russia -company statement
RE
01:35pUkraine, Russia plane and ship insurance at risk from Jan 1 -sources
RE
12:55pECB rate hikes help Russia by damaging EU economy, Italy minister says
RE
12:14pU.S. corn, wheat futures weak; soybeans firm
RE
11:33aEnergy Fuels Up Near 3% as Awarded Contract To Sell $18.5 Million Of Uranium To US Uran..
MT
11:18aUkrainian couple reunited after nine months despite Russian attacks
RE
11:05aIndia sees no hit to fuel exports from EU Feb 5 action on Russian imports -oil secretar..
RE
11:02aSwitzerland formally adopts EU oil price cap for Russia
RE
More news
