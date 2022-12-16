TikTok says it will cut staff in Russia -company statement

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Social media company TikTok on Friday
said it would cut its Russian staff numbers after the company
stopped key services for Russian users earlier this year.
Chinese-owned video app TikTok suspended livestreaming and
new uploads in Russia after Moscow introduced strict new media
censorship following its invasion of Ukraine in February.
"We have had to make a number of decisions this year about
our service in Russia, which now unfortunately includes reducing
our Russia-based workforce," the company said in a statement.
"We will continue to evaluate the evolving circumstances
in Russia to determine when we might fully resume our services
with safety as our top priority," it said.
