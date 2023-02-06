Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  10:12:57 2023-02-06 am EST
71.1369 RUB   +0.80%
10:16aS.Africa's Thungela says emerging markets will want coal for decades
RE
10:07aTop shareholder of sanctioned Russian lender to buy back Eurobonds at discount
RE
09:26aAnalysis-Swiss neutrality on the line as arms-for-Ukraine debate heats up
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Top shareholder of sanctioned Russian lender to buy back Eurobonds at discount

02/06/2023 | 10:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The majority shareholder of sanctioned Russian private lender Sovcombank plans to buy back all the bank's outstanding Eurobonds, worth more than $700 million, Sovcombank's first deputy chairman Sergei Khotimsky told Reuters on Monday.

Sovcombank, one of Russia's 13 "systemically important credit institutions", was hit with Western sanctions in response to Moscow sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine last February, crippling its access to certain markets and creating headaches for bondholders.

The shareholder, Sovco Capital Partners, hopes to buy back four issues, all denominated in U.S. dollars and maturing in 2030.

"Although sanctions prescribe that investors stop any interaction with us, effectively writing off all investments to zero, we are trying to find more reasonable compromises with owners of any of our issues, who are willing to maintain dialogue," Khotimsky said.

"We are talking about a price of around 40% of face value, which corresponds to market price levels for Russian bonds in foreign infrastructure," he said, adding that investors in Russian assets and Russians holding assets abroad had all suffered because of sanctions.

Foreign investors from countries Russia considers unfriendly are successfully offloading billions of roubles worth of local debt holdings, selling the government's OFZ treasury bonds at a steep discount, two financial market sources told Reuters last month.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
10:16aS.Africa's Thungela says emerging markets will want coal for decades
RE
10:07aTop shareholder of sanctioned Russian lender to buy back Eurobonds at discount
RE
09:26aAnalysis-Swiss neutrality on the line as arms-for-Ukraine debate heats up
RE
09:09aRussia central bank to adopt hawkish tone, keep rate at 7.5% this week
RE
09:06aRussian rouble slides to near one-month low vs dollar
RE
09:05aRussia to exempt some companies from mandatory FX sales - decree
RE
08:52aBangladesh could buy 10-12 spot LNG cargoes in Feb-June
RE
08:27aCummins sees double-digit revenue growth for fiscal 2023 on engine demand
RE
08:27aRussia to exempt some companies from mandatory FX sales - decree
RE
08:25aMercedes-Benz's Sale of Russian Financial Services Division Wins President's Approval
MT
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish