STORY: They say trouble comes in threes.

For Iryna Radetska and other Kherson residents they've endured Russian occupation, then shelling after Ukrainian forces retook the city.

Radetska, a deputy headteacher, says her school was hit by shelling the day before the latest tragedy to hit Kherson.

Last week the Kakhovka dam was destroyed - submerging the city and nearby villages.

"We hadn't even had time to process this, and get used to this thought when another tragedy struck."

Kyiv and Moscow have blamed each other for damaging the dam.

Leonid Remyha is chief doctor at one of Kherson's hospitals.

He say there was a huge flow of people into the facility after the dam burst on Monday (June 5).

"They were all in a state of stress," he says, "most of them were brought in wearing wet clothes and nothing else".

The past week's events have heaped further suffering on Radetska and Remyha.

Both say they've survived threats, imprisonment and torture during the Russian occupation.

Their accounts of ill treatment - including electric shocks and beatings - could not be independently verified.

Russia has repeatedly denied abuse of civilians or soldiers.

The FSB security service did not immediately respond when asked to comment on allegations made by Radetska and Remyha.

Despite the hardships, the two Kherson residents are convinced that the city will recover and thrive.

But for now the struggle continues.

These days, Radetska's school teaches only online due to the risk of shelling.

Pupils include 31 on the Russian-held east bank of the Dnipro river that was particularly badly hit by the floods.

Of the approximately 1,400 children registered at her school, just over 100 are still in Kherson region.

Sitting in her damaged school, Radetska muses that: "They say a new love killS the old one."

"Maybe," she says, "it's the same with tragedy".