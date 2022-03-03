Log in
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Summary 
Summary

Transitory, they said

03/03/2022 | 10:51am EST
It's hard, hard to do cartoons in the current context. But if Vladimir Putin's ubiquitous declarations on the reasons which, according to him, pushed him to invade Ukraine, are appalling, they do not lack irony. It did not take us long to draw a parallel (not the best or the most delicate, I grant you) with Jerome Powell's statements on inflation, which is supposed to be transitory.

Russia, which is being attacked by Western forces, Russia which demands the denazification of Ukraine, Russia, which promises not to target Kiev, Russia, which denies having killed civilians during its air strikes, Russia, which says it wants to recover the Donbass and Lugansk republics, Russia, which would invade its neighbor in a transitory manner, only until it wins its case. Russia, which says it only wants the Donbass and Lugansk republics back. Russia, that would invade its neighbor in a transitory manner, only until it gets its way?

 

 

Illustration by Amandine Victor

 


© MarketScreener.com 2022
