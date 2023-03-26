Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  06:41:58 2023-03-25 am EDT
77.1800 RUB   -0.10%
04:50aPutin: Russia, China not creating military alliance -agencies
RE
03:57aUkraine security chief says basing Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus will destabilise Belarus
RE
03:34aTrump bashes 'witch hunt' investigations at Waco rally
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Trump bashes 'witch hunt' investigations at Waco rally

03/26/2023 | 03:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: The former U.S. president told supporters gathered at Waco's airport that the investigations, over his alleged payment of hush money to an adult film actress ahead of the 2016 election as well as allegations that he hoarded classified documents and masterminded a plot seeking to overturn the 2020 election, were "something straight out of the Stalinist Russia horror show."

The legal threats hanging over the former president were front of mind for some attendees, many of whom flashed signs saying "WITCH HUNT."

At the rally, Trump continued to peddle falsehoods about the 2020 election being rigged, as he acknowledged the presence of far-right Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene, who separately told the crowd it was time to "take back" the Department of Justice. He also made baseless claims about "lefties thugs" being allowed to "roam the streets killing, looting, burning, raping and pillaging", while conservatives were "being hounded by the FBI and the DOJ like terrorists."

The rally took place in Waco as the city marked the 30th anniversary of a raid by federal agents on the Branch Davidians religious sect there that resulted in 86 deaths, an event many right-wing extremists view as a seminal moment of government overreach. Some critics see the rally's timing as a nod to Trump's far-right supporters.

In an email, a Trump campaign spokesperson said Waco was chosen for what the former president has billed as his first major rally of the 2024 presidential race because it is situated between several major population centers and has the infrastructure to host a large event.


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
04:50aPutin: Russia, China not creating military alliance -agencies
RE
03:57aUkraine security chief says basing Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus will destabilise ..
RE
03:34aTrump bashes 'witch hunt' investigations at Waco rally
RE
12:03aNo more dangerous’ money printing to fund war, Ukraine bank chief says - FT
RE
03/25Spain's PM Sanchez to push for 'territorial integrity' for Ukraine in China visit
RE
03/25Ukraine says Bakhmut situation is stabilising, Putin plays down tank shortage
RE
03/25Explainer-What are tactical nuclear weapons and what is Russia's policy?
RE
03/25What did Putin say on tactical nuclear weapons and Belarus?
RE
03/25Factbox-Russia's nuclear arsenal: how big is it and who..
RE
03/25Putin says Moscow has deal with Belarus to station nuclear weapons there
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer