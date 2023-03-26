Trump bashes 'witch hunt' investigations at Waco rally

The legal threats hanging over the former president were front of mind for some attendees, many of whom flashed signs saying "WITCH HUNT."

At the rally, Trump continued to peddle falsehoods about the 2020 election being rigged, as he acknowledged the presence of far-right Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene, who separately told the crowd it was time to "take back" the Department of Justice. He also made baseless claims about "lefties thugs" being allowed to "roam the streets killing, looting, burning, raping and pillaging", while conservatives were "being hounded by the FBI and the DOJ like terrorists."

The rally took place in Waco as the city marked the 30th anniversary of a raid by federal agents on the Branch Davidians religious sect there that resulted in 86 deaths, an event many right-wing extremists view as a seminal moment of government overreach. Some critics see the rally's timing as a nod to Trump's far-right supporters.

In an email, a Trump campaign spokesperson said Waco was chosen for what the former president has billed as his first major rally of the 2024 presidential race because it is situated between several major population centers and has the infrastructure to host a large event.