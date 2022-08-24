Log in
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  09:10 2022-08-24 am EDT
59.8159 RUB   +0.53%
Two Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant workers detained for aiding Ukraine - Russian national guard

08/24/2022 | 09:13am EDT
(Reuters) - Two employees of Ukraine's Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant have been detained for passing information to Ukrainian authorities, Russia's National Guard and a Russian-installed official in the region said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the National Guard said it had prevented what it called "illegal actions" that threatened the plant's security, and arrested two nuclear plant workers, along with a third person it said had violated the plant's access procedures and collaborated with the Ukrainian armed forces.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe's largest, was captured by Russian troops in March. It remains close to the frontline, and has come under repeated fire in recent weeks, raising fears of a nuclear disaster. Both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling the plant.

(Reporting by Reuters)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
08:54aUkraine rejects 'cynical' Independence Day greeting by Belarusian leader
RE
08:50aRussia's No.1 gold producer Polyus issues bonds in Chinese yuan
RE
08:43aRussia mulls up to 30% oil discounts for some Asian buyers - Bloomberg News
RE
08:23aRussia held tentative conversations to offer some asian buyers o…
RE
08:21aRussia seen floating long-term oil discounts amid price-cap push…
RE
08:21aGermany approves rules to turn down heating, lights this winter
RE
07:59aNew Projects Drive 26% Growth In H1 UK Gas Production, Says Industry Body
MT
07:50aBiden announces $3 billion in military aid for Ukraine
RE
07:38aU.S. promises expanded visa services in Turkey after Ankara criticism
RE
07:25aUKRAINE : Global reactions 6 months after Russia invaded
RE
More news
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish