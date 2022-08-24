Two Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant workers detained for aiding Ukraine - Russian national guard

In a statement, the National Guard said it had prevented what it called "illegal actions" that threatened the plant's security, and arrested two nuclear plant workers, along with a third person it said had violated the plant's access procedures and collaborated with the Ukrainian armed forces.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe's largest, was captured by Russian troops in March. It remains close to the frontline, and has come under repeated fire in recent weeks, raising fears of a nuclear disaster. Both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling the plant.

(Reporting by Reuters)